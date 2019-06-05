Eid-el-Filtri: Fun-seekers besiege Alpha Beach

Hundreds of fun-seekers besieged the Alpha Beach in Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday to celebrate Eid-Filtri, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who visited the beach reported that people of all ages were seen having fun, horse riding, playing games, deeping their feet in the water, listening to music and eating delicacies of all sorts.

One of the fun-seekers, Miss Kemi Quadri, said the holiday was a moment to spend time with friends.

“I have been looking forward to this season. It’s a period to have nice time with friends and relations

“I have been to this place on several occasions and I must confess, it is getting better over time.” she said.

Also, Mr Ayodele Ziku, a businessman, described the ambience at the beach as good for health.

“I was looking forward to the break so I can get a deserved rest from the stress of work.

“Coming to the beach is perfect for me to appreciate nature and the environment. It’s so good for the soul” he said.

Mr Lakin Adekola, a fun seeker, said he came to the beach to have fun.

“I’m a regular visitor to the beach, so I’m just here to have fun and enjoy myself.

“I’m glad for the public holiday as it has given me more time to come here and enjoy the serene environment.” he said.

A meat seller, Malam Abdul Musa, described the season as good for business.

“I have made good money at the beach. It’s a place to do business at a season like now,” he said through an interpreter.

A worker at the beach, who pleaded not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak, said that the beach had been attracting hundreds of fun-seekers daily.

“The large turnout of people on this beach is a daily occurrence because the beach is clean and of high standard.

“We intend to keep it this way, to maintain our standard and increase patronage,” the official said. (NAN)

