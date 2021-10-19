Eid-Eid-el-Maulud: Journalists urge Abuja residents to imbibe spirit of love

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Abuja Chapter, has urged the residents of the Federal Capital Terriory (FCT), to imbibe the spirit of love.

They have also called on the residents to imbibe the spirit of togetherness as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

The FCT Chairperson of the group, Mrs Medina Nadabo, gave the advice in her Eid-Eid-el-Maulud message to the residents on Monday in Abuja.

Nadabo explained,” Eid-el Maulud celebration is a day set aside to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his entire household.”

According to her, the most important messages from the Muslim media practitioners on this blessed day in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal are Peace, tranquility, love and harmony.

“On this special day, the Chairperson and the entire members of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Abuja Chapter, felicitate with the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, and the entire residents of the territory.

“On this auspicious and blessed occasion therefore, let us share the love, selflessness, oneness, and togetherness that the Holy Prophet Muhammed taught us during his lifetime on earth as we celebrate.

“The MMPN wishes you happiness and blessings today and always as we fervently pray that we celebrate this day with joy and hope that Nigeria remains in peace and as one indivisible entity.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...