The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, says 1,300 personnel have been deployed to various parts of the state as a measure to check crime during the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The festival of Eid al-Fitr, a Festival of Fast breaking observed by Muslims, marks the end of Ramadan.

The deployment, according to a statement on Monday signed by Mr Efosa Ogbebor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), comprises of both regular and plain clothed officers.

“We took the steps to ensure safety, hitch and crime free Sallah. The command will also increase its patrol across all the highways in the state.

“The 1,300 personnel were deployed across the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering. The essence of the increased patrol on the highways is to protect travellers and ensure they arrive their destinations safely”.

Ogbebor said that officers would also be deployed to all Eid praying grounds, recreation centres, as well as strategic locations to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The PRO quoted Mr George Edem, the State Commandant of the Corps, as congratulating /VIV Muslim faithful for a successful Ramadan fast, while also wishing them a blissful Sallah celebration.

He also said that the commandant had charged residents of the state to be vigilant before, during and after the festive period. (NAN)

