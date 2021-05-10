Eid-al-Fitri: NSCDC deploys 1,300 personnel in Edo

The Nigerian and Civil Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, says 1,300 personnel have been deployed to various parts of the state as a measure to check crime during the  Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The festival of Eid al-Fitr, a  Festival of Fast breaking observed by Muslims, marks the end of Ramadan.

The deployment, according to a statement on Monday signed by Mr Efosa Ogbebor, the Command’s Public Relations (PRO), comprises of both regular and plain clothed .

“We took the steps to ensure safety, hitch and crime free Sallah. The command will also increase its across all the highways in the state.

“The 1,300 personnel were deployed across the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering. The essence of the increased on the highways is to travellers and ensure they arrive their destinations safely”.

Ogbebor said that would also deployed to all Eid praying grounds, recreation centres, as well as strategic locations to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The PRO quoted Mr George Edem, the State of the Corps, as congratulating /VIV Muslim faithful for a successful Ramadan fast, while also wishing them a blissful Sallah celebration.

He also said that the had charged residents of the state to vigilant , during and after the festive period. (NAN)

