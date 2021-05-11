The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,750 personnel to provide security during the coming Eid-el-fitr celebration in Niger.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr Haruna Zurmi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the deployment was to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the festival.

Zurmi said that the command was working with other security agencies to ensure peace and harmony across the state during the festive period.

He urged residents to comply strictly with restriction order issued by the state government through the Bureau of Religious Affairs for the Eid prayers, to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, armed personnel would be deployed to play grounds, recreation centres, motor parks and public buildings across the state.

The Commandant called on residents to cooperate with security agencies deployed to ensure their safety, especially at play grounds.

Zurmi also urged residents to volunteer information that would aid the command in arresting and prosecuting criminals.

“We are battle ready to confront any form of security threat as long as members of the general public are ready to supply us with required intelligence information about dubious characters in their midst.

“I am giving assurance to all law-abiding residents of Niger that the security measures put in place would enable them observe the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere,’’ Zurmi said.( NAN)

