Eid al-Fitr: Muslim faithful bemoan high cost of commodities

Muslim faithful have bemoaned the high cost of food commodities even as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday across the country.



The faithful who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday as they joined the world to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast.



They said the that they could not enjoy the celebration because the cost of commodities were on the high side.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eid el-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays being celebrated within Islamic calendar.



The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.



A Muslim faithful, Hajia Simbiat Muhammed, said the period was a time to celebrate and share with others but the economic situation had made it difficult for Muslims to enjoy the season.



“The government is not making the people happy, because we are the people that voted them there so they’re supposed to do the right things to make people happy but they are not doing that.



“I remember when we were growing you would see everybody will gather and celebrate but now that spirit and zeal is not there, the government are not encouraging the masses to move on.



“Look at now everything has gone high, poor man cannot buy something even the rich are crying, you carry about N20,000 to the market to buy something at the end it’s only one or two things you used the money to buy.



” Let our leaders come together and put their head down and reason well so our nation will move forward for good so the masses can be happy.



Another faithful, Mr Abiola Dada, called on government to revamp the nation’s economy adding that the hardship makes it impossible for people to celebrate anything.



“Coincidentally, this period also falls within the May Day celebration, people are just trying to see how to get by.



“So we call on the Government to please do something urgently. Economically they have to do something including all the boarders that are closed against many of the businesses.



“Things are not coming in any some of the things we produce are not enough to take care of the citizens so they should look at our economy and do something urgently so that people can be relieved of it this hardship.



“Things are too expensive for people to get, government has lost total control, nothing like price control everybody sells at whatever price they wish.



“We the workers are not finding it funny at all, salaries can only see you through the first well of payment the remaining of the month is God’ grace and provision.



“Therefore government must look at reviewing salaries to meet the realities of the day, I could hardly buy my children cloths, all I could do is buy a small chicken to ensure they have something different today to end the Ramadan,” Dada said.



Another worshiper, Yusuf Sule, on his part had a contrary view, according to him the country had everything to thank God for.



“We are grateful to Allah for seeing yet another Ramadan, though things are tough for the citizenry but the gift of life is the ultimate, hardship not withstanding.



“It is true that we can hardly eat well, or buy things to celebrate Eid al-Fitr but we must count our blessings, look at a country like Ukraine and what the people are suffering now, we are not better than them but see how God has been helping this country.



“So I thank God for the Ramadan, the little I and my family has we share with our neighbors and pray that God will help our leaders to get things right and working again in this country.” (NAN)

