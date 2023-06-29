Eid-al-Adha: Make-up artists, hair dressers make brisk business

By Dorothy Odeh.

Make-up artists and hair dressers in Mararaba are making brisk business as Muslims in their numbers troop to saloons for different services for the Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some make-up and hair saloons on Thursday observed that a lot of women brought their children and families for make-up in preparation for the Eid evening outings.

Miss Nana Khadija, a hairstylist said she was happy with the turnout of customers in her shop which translated to more money for her.

According to her, her prices have not changed saying, ”except if I am operating on generator.

‘She said: ‘In spite.of the rush, my prices remained the same to encourage more people.

”Today, I have over 50 clients and the day is till young. I hope to have more before the night fall.”

Hajiya Muniratu Abdul-Rahman, a customer said she ordered for home service from her hairstylist since she would have to join the queue at the salon.

”I need to look good for the celebration, I was busy with cooking yesterday and did not have time for myself, so today I asked my stylist for home service which will cost me a little extra.

”I usually pay N4,000 for the style I want with the home service, I will pay an extra cost of N2,000,,” she said.

Mr Abubakar Abdelah, a henna artist stated that the business was booming, adding that he recorded a lot of customers.

”As you know, henna is in high demand during this period of Sallah. The price of henna differs according to colour.

”For the red, we sell for N4,000 and for the black we sell N8000,”he said.(NAN)

