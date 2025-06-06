‎Eid al-Adha: AANI President Calls for Unity, Inclusive Governance, Support for Security Forces

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎As Muslims across Nigeria join millions around the world in celebrating Eid al-Adha, the President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim community and all Nigerians, calling for renewed unity, responsive leadership, and stronger national support for the nation’s security agencies.



‎In a goodwill message issued on Friday, the AANI President congratulated Muslim members of the association, the broader AANI family, and Nigerians at large, describing the sacred occasion as a time of reflection, sacrifice, and national recommitment.



‎“On the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all our Muslim members, the entire AANI family, and indeed all Nigerians,” Ambassador Okafor said. “May this sacred celebration bring peace, renewed hope, and blessings to us all.”



‎The AANI President used the opportunity to commend the association’s members for their “steadfast support and commitment to the ideals of our great association,” adding that AANI will remain a beacon of service and patriotism.



‎He also saluted Nigeria’s armed forces and other security agencies for what he termed “their courageous and selfless efforts in securing our nation.”



‎ “We urge them to continue their gallant service,” he said, “while calling on all Nigerians to support our security agencies as they work to ensure a safer and more peaceful country.”



‎Ambassador Okafor did not shy away from offering a sober reminder of the nation’s economic and social challenges, urging all levels of government to intensify efforts to improve the well-being of Nigerians.



‎“Now more than ever, responsive leadership and inclusive governance are imperative for national stability and development,” he noted, highlighting the need for government policies that serve the interests of all Nigerians.



‎Looking inward, Okafor reminded AANI members of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, on June 28, 2025. He emphasized the importance of full participation in the AGM, especially as it marks an election year for the association.



‎ “I urge you to attend en masse, especially as it is an election year,” he said. “Let us come together to elect credible individuals to steer the affairs of our association into a more impactful future.”



‎He concluded with a reaffirmation of AANI’s commitment to national development and collaboration with both public and private stakeholders in building a better society.



‎ “Let us continue to espouse the noble ideals of AANI, working together toward a more just, secure, and prosperous Nigeria. AANI remains committed to supporting government policies and programmes that promote national development,” Okafor stated.



‎The message closed with a festive greeting: “Eid Mubarak to you and your families. God bless AANI. God bless Nigeria.”



‎AANI, comprised of graduates of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, remains one of Nigeria’s most respected think tanks and a key voice in national development discourse.



‎