Ehealth Africa Partners SCIDaR, NPHCDA & Others to Improve Polio Vaccine Coverage in Security-Compromised States

EHealth Africa (eHA) is partnering with the Solina Center for International Development and Research (SCIDaR) to support the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), and other key stakeholders on the Polio outbreak response in seven focus states, namely Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Through this partnership, eHealth Africa will provide Geographic Information System (GIS) tracking support to track the vaccination teams during Polio campaign implementation in security-compromised and partially-accessible settlements. This was revealed by the Program Manager, Nnenna Ohiaeri during a chat with the media. According to her, the project aims to reach every child in security compromised settlements with their required polio vaccination.

She said, “as part of this project deliverables, eHealth Africa will provide equipment for GIS tracking and human resources to support the tracking of campaign implementation activities during the Polio “Special Intervention” campaigns in the 7 priority states. eHA will also build the technical capacity of the LGA teams, for long-term sustainability of the project’s successes.”

She expressed confidence that this partnership will help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Polio vaccination campaign planning and implementation, thereby reducing the incidence of vaccine-derived polio in Nigeria. “The use of GIS tracking systems will enable us to better target and monitor the implementation of the campaign, ensuring that all vaccine-eligible children in priority LGAs are reached with the vaccine”, she said.

According to her, this initiative is a significant step towards achieving the global goal of completely eradicating Polio, and we are grateful for the support of all our partners. “We hope that our success in Nigeria will serve as a model for other countries facing similar challenges in their polio eradication efforts.”, she said