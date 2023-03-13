Ehanire inaugurates 7 projects in UCH, says Buhari lays solid foundation for healthcare

By Ibukun Emiola

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a strong foundation upon which the nation’s healthcare sector can continue to build resilient institutions.

Ehanire made the assertions on Monday in Ibadan, while inaugurating seven projects at the University College Hospital, (UCH), Ibadan.

He said: “We all recall how much our nation’s health system was stressed following the COVID-19 pandemic and the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to do all possible to guide our nation out of the threats.

“He approved one molecular laboratory, an oxygen plant, an ICU and an Isolation Centre for all Federal Tertiary hospitals in every state in Nigeria.

“The establishment of these purpose built facilities will improve the capacity to cope with the needs of our patients population in any public health emergency as well as in routine service delivery.

“In addition to these, a currently ongoing programme aims to add to our national cancer treatment inventory to improve access to treatment, learning and research.

“I am sure UCH, sooner than later, will also benefit from such initiative, since the goal is continuous investment in our medical centres.

“This is to upgrade capacity and quality of care to globally competitive standards that match or surpass those of foreign countries which our citizens currently patronise.”

The minister commended the board and management of UCH on the initiatives and milestones achievements.

He urged them to recapture the past reputation of the hospital as not just a premier hospital in Ibadan, but as a leading destination for cutting-edge healthcare in Africa.

Ehanire had earlier presented a letter reappointing Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo as the Chief Medical Director of UCH for another four years term in office.

In his remarks, Otegbayo said that the projects symbolised the important steps the president had taken over the years in repositioning our healthcare service delivery to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects included One in-patient mammogram; One out-patient mammogram; One 64 Slice CT Machine; A state-of-the-art and fully equipped Molecular Laboratory; Nurse Tutors’ Practical Demonstration Building; Pressure Swing Absorption Oxygen Plant and Two Autoclave Sterilisers. (NAN)