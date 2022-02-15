EGYPS 2022: Barkindo bags special award on achievement

By Emmanuella Anokam

Dr Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has received a special award at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) 2022 for his achievements.

This is contained in a statement released by OPEC on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) Abuja.

It said that Barkindo received the award in a high-level gala dinner hosted by EGYPS 2022 in Cairo holding Monday to Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Barkindo praised the exemplary leadership and vision of Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the country.

The Secretary-General congratulated them for successfully hosting the fifth edition of the event.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime for me to serve as OPEC Secretary-General. I count myself lucky to have been a witness to many historic moments and events in the last six years.

“The experience has confirmed for me, more than ever before, that nothing can be accomplished without teamwork,” Barkindo stated.

He noted that OPEC has helped the oil industry to navigate some rough waters over the last six years and taken action that ensured the survival of the industry.

“This has truly been a collective endeavour; the combined work of our Member Countries, their ministers and ministries of oil or energy, their capable staff and teams,” Barkindo stated.

Barkindo will complete his second successful term as OPEC Secretary -General in August.(NAN)

