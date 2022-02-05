Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

The Management of Egbin Power Plc says its power plant at Egbin, Ikorodu, Lagos State, has resumed operations following the recent fire incident at the plant.

The company made this known in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

It said: “Unit (STO5) was put back in service and synchronised to the national grid at 7:57 p.m. on Feb. 4 and is back on stream generating 220MW.

“The technical team at the plant is working tirelessly to ensure that an additional 660MW is added to the grid before the weekend runs out.

“Egbin continues to work with the regulatory authorities and other stakeholders to achieve full restoration in line with global health, safety, and environmental standards.”

The company thanked its employees, partners, stakeholders and the public for their unwavering support, cooperation and understanding.

It reiterated its commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly through safe, innovative and sustainable power generation.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it had restored 180MW out of the 630MW shutdown in Egbin Power Station.

It noted that the ongoing load shedding in the Lagos axis was as a result of the fire incident, which occurred at Egbin Power Station on Wednesday.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who made this known in a statement, recalled that the fire necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units at the power plant.

She explained that with the shutdown of the units, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

