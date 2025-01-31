Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office as I-G is legal, says AGF

The Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, says the continuous stay of Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), in office is lawful.

By Ebere Agozie



The Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, says the continuous stay of Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), in office is lawful.

Fagbemi in a statement onThursday in Abuja, said

the appointment of Egbetokun which took effect from Oct. 31, 2023 will have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on Sept. 4, 2024.

“However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

“This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to Oct. 31, 2027 in order to complete the four-year tenure granted to him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case.

He noted that the advisory is necessary for the guidance of the general public. (NAN)