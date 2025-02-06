Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba Defends Shariah Panels, Calls for Unity in Yoruba Land

The Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba, a leading coalition of prominent Yoruba leaders from the Southwestern States of Nigeria, Edo/Delta, Kogi, Kwara, and the diaspora, has issued a strong statement addressing the ongoing debate over the establishment of independent Shariah panels in Oyo Town and Ekiti State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In their press release, the organization emphasized that Shariah has been an integral part of Yoruba culture and history for centuries, and warned against the recent wave of criticism and denigration from certain groups associated with the Yoruba nation. These groups, the Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba leaders stated, have not only opposed the Shariah panels but also insulted respected traditional and religious leaders—actions which, they argue, are at odds with the peaceful and respectful nature of the Yoruba people.

Agbaakin Tunde Adeleke, Worldwide President of Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba, stressed that the Yoruba people have long been known for their peaceful coexistence with all religions, particularly Islam and Christianity. He recalled how Islam was the first religion to establish a presence in Yoruba land, with traditional rulers and Muslim leaders becoming deeply integrated into the community. Adeleke noted that Yoruba people have always embraced religious diversity, pointing out that Muslim leaders became established figures in Yoruba governance and communities, with central mosques even being built beside royal palaces.

The group further emphasized that Shariah law has been part of Yoruba land for generations, dating back to the 19th century when Muslim communities in Lagos petitioned the colonial government for the establishment of Shariah. Despite the intervention of colonial rule, Shariah practices remained a significant part of Yoruba life, especially in cities such as Ede, Iwo, Ikirun, Epe, and Ibadan.

Pa Tafa Olawuyi, the Secretary General of the group, reiterated that the existence of Shariah panels in Southwestern Nigeria is not a new phenomenon. For nearly two decades, independent Shariah panels have been operating in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Lagos States. These panels, which were created by Yoruba Muslim leaders in response to the government’s failure to establish Shariah courts as outlined in the Nigerian Constitution, have been instrumental in resolving matters related to Islamic personal law, such as marriage, divorce, and child custody. Olawuyi noted that these panels have contributed to maintaining peace and stability in the region and are consistent with the Yoruba people’s historical practice of resolving issues through mediation by respected religious leaders.

The group also addressed the controversy surrounding the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar III, after certain Yoruba groups criticized him and the Fulani ethnic group. High Chief Kola Oriolowo, Publicity Secretary of the Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba, strongly condemned these attacks, calling them inconsistent with Yoruba values of mutual respect and courtesy. “This is not the way of the Yoruba people,” Oriolowo said. “Yorubas are bridge builders, not destroyers. We respect our leaders, and we stand against any actions that seek to sow division between our people and their Muslim brothers.”

The press release further emphasized that decisions regarding the establishment of Shariah courts should be made by Yoruba Muslim leaders, as they are the ones directly affected. It is not the place of non-Muslims to speak for them on this issue. The group’s stance aligns with the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens, particularly the freedom of religion enshrined in Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to practice and promote one’s faith.

In closing, the Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba called for unity, tolerance, and mutual respect among all people in Yorubaland. Agbaakin Tunde Adeleke urged Yoruba leaders to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions and divide the region along religious lines. “We must continue to uphold the ideals of peace, progress, and development that have long defined our people,” he concluded.

The leadership of Egbe Agba Itesiwaju Yoruba called on all to embrace the “Omoluabi” ethos—an embodiment of Yoruba ideals that emphasizes good character, maturity, and peaceful coexistence.

“May peace, tranquility, and progress continue to reign in our land,” the statement ended.