The Presidency has reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

This was disclosed in a statement Wednesday signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

He said “The Presidency gives assurances that the release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

According to the statement, “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course. The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.”



The Presidency thus asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.

