Efforts to secure release of Chibok girls ‘remain on course’ – Presidency

April 14, 2021



The Presidency has reassured and all missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly minds of government as they are always minds of their .

This was disclosed in a statement Wednesday signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

He said “The Presidency gives assurances release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

According to the statement, “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence remain on course. The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.”


The Presidency thus asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all held hostage.

