By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says effort of his administration to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde stated this during a retirement ceremony held at the airport in honour of the Ibadan Airport Manager, Mrs Tega Aiyenuro.

The governor, who was represented on the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, said that his government considered Ibadan Airport as key and central to its vision to expand the state’s economy.

He promised that his government would continue to partner with critical stakeholders to bring about the success of the venture.

Makinde, who described the retiring airport manager as a friend of the state, lauded her for everything she had done for the facility and the state.

He presented a Toyota Hilux pickup to the retiring airport manager in appreciation for her good work.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), a director in the parastatal agency, Mr. Sunday Ayodele, said Ibadan Airport would enhance the expansion of the state’s economy.

He attested that the outgoing airport manager keyed into the vision of the administration of the Oyo State governor to expand the state’s economy.

According to him, the administration of Gov. Makinde has been able to execute projects at the Ibadan Airport within a short period.

“These projects include the new lounge, ongoing dualisation of the Airport Road and dualisation of the Ajia-Airport Road with spur to Amuloko.

“Aiyenuoro has collaborated with the Oyo State Government and keyed into the vision of Gov. Makinde, in having an expanded economy in the state.

“Despite the fact that it is a federal agency, she has been able to collaborate with the state government to upgrade the internal and external parts of the airport.

“There are a lot of other things that we have been able to do, including the 500,000 litres capacity aviation fuel terminals that we are bringing in.

“She has shown us that whether you are a state official or Federal Government worker, a lot can be achieved,” Ayodele said.

Aiyenuro, in her speech, thanked Makinde for being instrumental to the success of the Ibadan Airport under her watch.

According to her, the transformation at the Ibadan Airport was due to the grace of God and the efforts of the governor.(NAN)

