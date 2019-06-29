Effective service: NAF urges personnel to engage in physical exercise

#TrackNigeria The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has charged its personnel to continually engage in fitness exercise to make them effective in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the charge on Saturday in Abuja at the end of the NAF 2019 Second Quarter Route March Exercise.

Abubakar, who was represented by the the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Emmanuel Anebi, praised the personnel for demonstrating high level of physical fitness.

He noted that officers and men of the NAF have proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were willing, able and ready to serve the nation and defend its territorial integrity.

The air chief urged the personnel to sustain the military culture of regular exercise to maintain personal physical fitness to carry out assigned tasks efficiently.

The aim of the exercise is to keep officers and men of the Service physically and mentally fit for effective performance of their various duties.

The exercise took place simultaneously in all NAF units across the country.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps serving with NAF as well as journalists covering the airfoce also participated in the 10-kilometer march, which began from Mogadishu Military Cantonment to Niger Barracks. (NAN)

