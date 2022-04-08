Effective service delivery, prerequisite for growth of govt.-owned establishments – NEMA D-G

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says effective service delivery remains a prerequisite for the growth and survival of government-owned establishments across the country.

Ahmed said this at the inauguration and induction of members of NEMA SERVICOM and Reform Coordination Unit, on Friday in Abuja.

Ahmed said the unit was created to ensure proper awareness on the mode and modalities required for proper service delivery and how to reach out to the less privileged through humanitarian interventions.

He said ineffective service delivery in any government- owned establishment hampered the achievements of its target objectives, goals and growth.

“The creation of the unit is designed to step up the proper and quick delivery of NEMA’s mandate to the populace through direct engagement with the stakeholders,” he said.

Ahmed, who appreciated the SERVICOM and Reform Coordination Secretariat for their support to the staff of the agency, also charged the inductees to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, urged the inductees to add value to service delivery initiatives by ensuring that Nigerians were served right.

She said that it was important for them to have an attitudinal change to work by providing prompt response to citizens who might be in need of their services. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

