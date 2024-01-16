Effective policy formulation, implementation, critical to national development – NDC Commandant

The Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, says effective policy formulation and implementation is a critical factor to address Nigeria’s socio economic and other developmental challenges.

Olotu said this at the opening of the second edition of the Policy Formulation and Implementation Course organised by the college on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the course would focus on policy formulation, analysis, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

He added the content was designed to bridge gaps between public policy formulation and the available knowledge and capacity of public officers to implement policies crafted in addressing Nigeria’s socio economic and other developmental challenges.

“Policy formulation remains a critical factor on national development and the main objective of the course is to equip participants with the requisite knowledge on how to formulate and implement public policies at various levels in Nigeria.’’

The commandant said the course would also examine contemporary global and national policy environment as well as broaden the understanding of public policy and policy science.

He added that the course would also help to enhance understanding of policy making, analysis and implementation.

This will facilitate understanding formulation and implementation challenges and frame new ways to improve public policy making and implementation.

According to him, the policies will not implement themselves and so we must also equip those that will implement the policies.

One of the resource persons, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi of Rivers State University, said there were links between policy making, good governance, security and development, which according to him, are the four pillars of national progress.

Zeb-Obipi said the gap between policy formulation and implementation could be filled by competence in understanding the different shades of details involving policy making, evaluation and implementation.

He said that Nigeria had enough policies to engender development, adding there had been challenges of policy somersault, indigestion and ‘diarrhea’.

“We are not lacking policy, but making sure these policies are fit for purpose and achieve their goals are the challenges,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

