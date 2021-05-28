The Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Ordinance, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi, has said that commanders with effective leadership skills and digital orientation are important ingredients to enhancing operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

Alabi said this on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the first phase of the Nigerian Army Leadership Development Seminar 2021, held at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA) Akaran Barracks, Apapa, Lagos State.

The three-day seminar which started on Tuesday and ended on Thursday was organised by the NASFA in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute Of Management.

The commandant said that the seminar was imperative in today’s complex environment which demands greater leadership competence to enhance the capacity for management and maintenance.

“Any effort geared towards enhancing the capacity of personnel in that direction at this critical moment of contemporary challenges in our operations, is most welcomed,” he said.

Alabi said that military operations in contemporary times have become more complex due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology.

“The battle space fight across pedestal and cyber domain with the employment of digital infrastructures and platforms is constantly being updated.

“This suggests the importance of leaders with prerequisite skills at the various levels of Command to effectively cope with the dynamic environment.

“In view of this, the army world wide continually develops new doctrines and upgrades their equipment to enhance their responsiveness to the changing nature of warfare,” he said.

The commandant said that human resources still remained the critical mass required to drive the process in spite of these changes.

“The Nigerian Army is doing well in the area of human resource development which includes equipment, training and promotion towards defeating all adversaries in joint environment.

“The knowledge gained from this seminar will be an added advantage and valuable in future leadership appointment,” he said.

Alabi charged the participants to develop admirable traits necessary to promote team spirit and trust worthiness in their various commands.

He said that their actions should inspire others to quality leadership, to learn more, do more and become more which signified true leadership skills at all levels.

“You are expected to add value to the system and influence your colleagues and subordinate to achieve expected acceptable results,” he said.

Alabi said that the entire nation is still mourning the sudden and painful death of the late amiable Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in a recent plane crash.

He said that the best way to show that the cause for which they died was not in vain is to improve the environment and impact positively in the lives of others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 50 military personnel across various formations in the country attended the seminar. (NAN)

