Effective air connectivity key to unlocking African tourism – Lai Mohammed

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said

effective air connectivity within Africa is key to unlocking the

potentials of tourism in the continent.

The Minister made the assertion at the 65th Meeting of the United

Nations World Tourism Organization-Commission for Africa (UNWTO-CAF) which opened in Arusha, Tanzania, on Wednesday.

”There is no doubt that air transportation is pivotal for any international tourism development (more so in Africa), owing to the

need for tourists to move to the product destination. Air travels

continue to be the dominant mode of travel for international tourists,

accounting for over 50% of all international arrivals.

”It is obvious, therefore, that growing air transportation into and

within the African region, including effective connectivity through

the full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision on a Single

African Air Transport Market is key to unlocking Africa’s tourism

potential,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed urged African Ministers of Tourism to co-operate and

collaborate with their colleagues African Ministers of Aviation to

achieve this (Single African Air Transport Market).

Reeling out statistics to back his assertion, the Minister, who also

listed unfavourable visa regimes, insecurity, high cost of air

transport and low quality of tourism support services among other

factors hindering the growth of tourism in Africa, said Africa’s share

of global international arrivals remains a paltry 5%.

”The truth is that the performance of the region’s aviation industry,

though improving, continues to lag behind that of the rest of the

world, accounting for a dismal 3% of the global air transport traffic.

Of the 1,431 country pairs between the African Union countries, only

19% had some form of significant direct service in 2019 (that is

operated at least once weekly on an annual basis).

”As of 2019, only 35% of the African routes were operated daily, and

only 13% were operated twice daily while many operated at less than

daily frequency. Such services offer passengers very limited choices

in terms of their journey timing and prevent passengers from obtaining

a convenient itinerary.

”This negatively impacts productivity and ultimately has a cost

implication. New routes and more frequencies will shorten flying time

between many cities in Africa. For example, as of 2019 there was no

regular direct service between the Central African Republic and the

Democratic Republic of Congo. The most convenient routing available

then was via West Africa or Morocco. This could take between 9 and 15

hours while a direct service would take about 2 hours only!” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the liberalization of Air Transport in Africa is

so important, because it will lead to an additional 145 country pairs

that will receive direct service, boost tourism and also increase

frequencies on existing routes by 27%.

