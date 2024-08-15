EFCC’s N50bn to NELFUND not donation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has clarified that the N50billion donated to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND was from its recovery account.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyde who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Commission by the NELFUND’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr said the EFCC will monitor the use of the funds to ensure accountability and the realization of the objectives of the Scheme.

Olukoyede said,”The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to clarify the reports in a section of the media today, August 14, 2024, purporting that the Commission donated N50billion to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND from its recovery account.



“The said fund was not a donation by the Commission but part of the recovered proceeds of crime remitted to the government. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in furtherance of his social intervention policy for the most vulnerable segments of the population, decided in his wisdom, to plough the money into funding the critically acclaimed students loan scheme.”

He added,”It is not the place of the Commission to determine where the government commits recovered proceeds of crime. But the student’s loan scheme is a salutary innovation which has the potential to reduce youth involvement in criminality.”

