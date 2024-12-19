EFCC’s Aisha Mohammed, CDS, others bag RazorNews Inter Agency Cooperation Awards

Aisha Mohammed, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was among the dignitaries honoured at the Razor News Inter Agency Cooperation Awards ceremony in Tuesday in Abuja.She won the excellence award in anti fraud, and she was present receive it.

Two other women listed among the awardees include CGI Kemi Nandap for excellence award in border protection and management and Hafsat Abubakar Bakari who was listed for the excellence award in financial intelligence and anti money laundering

Several topguns equally honoured included Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Customs CG Bashir Adeniyi and FCT Police Commissioner CP Tunji Disu among others.

The event held at Wells Carlton Luxury Hotel also witnessed a keynote address delivered by another awardee, AIG Tunde Ogunshakin (rtd) who robustly examined the issue : Inter Agency Unity, the power of collective action.

The event chaired by Sir Mike Ejiofor had a remarkable presence of officers and personnel from the armed forces and various security agencies.