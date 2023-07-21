EFCC‘ll keep fierce battle against corruption, financial crime – Ag. Chairman

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, says the commission will continue to put up a fierce battle against corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes in the country.

Chukkol said this on Friday at the passing-out ceremony for 318 Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Detective Superintendent Course 9 cadets held at the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja.

He said that the anti-graft agency was not only championing the fight against corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes, but also consolidating its efforts in battling these unwholesome acts.

“The EFCC as you know is championing the fight against these unwholesome acts being perpetrated by unscrupulous persons, whose aim is gaining illicit wealth at the expense of the safety and security of the generality of the public and the image of our dear nation.

“Trends in economic and financial crimes keep evolving and the EFCC must continue to put up a fierce battle against them by prevention through sensitisation and enforcement to serve as deterrence.

“The EFCC presently is re-organising and re-strategising as a way of self-appraisal and re-positioning.

“Let me reiterate that the commission has zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline and unprofessional conduct,” he warned.

Chukkol said that the passing out of the cadets and joining the ranks of the commission was coming at a time when the agency was consolidating the efforts of several years of battling corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

He therefore warned them against any act of corruption, disloyalty, or disobedience to constituted authority, which he declared would earn them expulsion.

“Any act of corruption, disloyalty, disobedience to constituted authority, and insubordination will be decisively dealt with, and the defaulters shown the exit,” he warned.

The Secretary of the commission, Dr George Ekpungu, also cautioned the new cadets to be above board in their duty.

Ekpungu said that many had put in their best, sacrificed their energies, their lives, marriages and careers to ensure standards in the commission.

“And, as we are graduating you today to the cadet, we expect nothing less than that level of integrity, you must be above board.

“I said this to you because I am the Chairman of Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee (APDC), and when it comes to discipline; the directors are here they will not laugh with you.

“If you misbehave, if you compromise your office, we will send you back to your parents and that is why we are saying it to the hearing of your parents.

“So that even if it is within this period of internship you are found wanting below the standard that is expected of you, you will be sent back to your parents.

“So, you stay away from drugs, alcohol, corruption and keep your integrity intact,” he warned.

He also advised the parents against mounting pressure on them to compromise the standards.

He noted that children would begin to faulter when parents began to mount pressure on them against the standard and ethics of the profession.

“But if you go and begin to send the village chiefs to call and influence your children, we will send them back to you,” he said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Tayo Olowonihi, commended those who had contributed in one way or the other to ensure the successful training of the cadets.

He said that the 318 graduands were taken through basic law enforcement training in a period of 12 months, spanning between July 31, 2022, and July 21, 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the graduands were trained in legal studies, operations, finance, general studies, forensic, field studies and ICT.

The graduation also featured awards in three different categories, including the Commandant Award, Best Max Rifles and Pistols Awards, and the Merit Award.

The Best Graduating cadet is Oluwasola Ikotun, while the second is Marry Babalola and the third is Abiodun Olalere.

Fawal Yusuf-Mohammed clinched the Best Riffles Award as Female Best Max Riffles Award went to Mary Atele.

Best Women Pistol Award went to Hauwa Mohammed and Best Man Pistol Award was clinched by Abdullahi Abubakar.

The Commandant Award, tagged “IT Creative Award of the Year”, went to two cadets who developed an App for the EFCC Academy: Zakariyya Salim and Samuel Afa. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

