... Hails Buhari for the bold, decision in choosing young leader for anti-corruption fight

… Charges Nigerians to cooperate with Bawa to free country of sleaze, graft

The recent appointment of a passionate young Nigerian, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, by President Mohammadu Buhari, to head Nigeria’s anti-graft agency; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) is not only innovative, inspiring, motivating but has elicited an aura of confidence in the capacity of Nigerian youths to oversee critical public institutions and government parastatals and produce results as expected.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, gave this view in reaction to Bawa’s appointment to lead a Commission as sophisticated and sensitive as the EFCC.

In a statement made available to media houses, Chief Eze said, it is important to ponder over and note the relevance and effect of President Buhari’s decision to hire Bawa into the anti-graft top job, stressing that such resolve is purposeful and a clear indication that the regime has come when youth and the country’s youths with potentials are allowed unfettered to participate in nation building in different relevant capacities as is the case in the western world.

He said the appointment of young Bawa is significant especially, considering the enormity of tasks ahead of the EFCC and given the criticality of the times for Nigeria, as the world views the country as one corrupt nation owing to the globally damaging effects of the height of bad governance perpetrated by corrupt officials of previous governments.

According to the APC stalwart, “Bawa’s call to head such a sensitive, risky and crucial body like the EFCC points to the belief of the APC led Government under President Muahhmadu Buhari, that the future of this country rests on the youths. I am very convinced that Mr. Bawa will surely succeed to pave way for more appointment of youths in this government and create the opportunity for the election of a President of this country below the age of 60 as it seems that most of our old politicians are creating more problems for this country than they are solving”.

Furthermore, Eze said most of the world great leaders creating waves and reshaping the destinies and future of countries around the world are below the age of 40, adding that if Generals Yakubu Gowon, and Murtala Mohammed, could at the mere ages of 32 and 38 respectively, govern the nation successfully and achieve great feats, then Bawa and every young Nigerian in any public office, including those in the private sector, will have no reason not to make the country proud.

According to the Party Chief, the shameful and embarrassing posture of corruption, regardless of the lofty ideals of the Buhari-led APC administration informed the thoughtful hiring of the young Nigerian, full of strength, vigour and ideas, to wash off the very stubborn dirty stains on the country’s global image and restore her dignity and pride of place in the comity of nations.

“His appointment is strategic and would not have come at a better time than now, given that the good intentions and efforts of the current APC led Federal Government notwithstanding, corruption is almost taking a threatening toll on all sectors of the nation’s economy. The task on him is there enormous and challenging and calls for urgent rolling of sleeves and swinging into action”.

Recalling the huge feats recorded by the new EFCC helmsman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, when he held sway as the Head of operations of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC, fighting high profile corruption cases and securing millions of funds for the nation, Chief Eze expressed confidence that Bawa will ensure that public funds stacked in septic tanks and loaded in bullion vans including those lodged with ‘deposit money banks’, are discovered, unloaded and returned for the the country’s use.

Eze further highlighted that having headed three operational divisions including Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ibadan of the Commission, Bawa’s credentials prepares him very well for this assiduous task and which made him to be selected among the names forwarded to the President.

Given credence to this young man’s appointment, Eze quoted the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as saying, “I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation.

The party stalwart described as heartwarming, Bawa’s promise to repatriate all looted assets, stashed in foreign countries, stressing that Nigeria needs those monies and assets to continue to deliver basic democratic dividends to the people. Eze added that the country’s strides in rail infrastructure and ports development represents the commitment of the APC led Federal Government in turning Nigeria into a beacon of new possibilities.

Bawa’s statement was captured thus;”My priority, if confirmed by the Senate, will be to repatriate all our stolen assets for the betterment of all Nigerians,”.

“His statement is heartwarming as we need serious funds to execute some more serious policies and programs for the common good of our people”. Eze Said.

Now that the Senate has done the needful, the party Chief said the ball is now in Bawa’s court.

While commending President Buhari over Bawa’s appointment which he described as thoughtful, Chief Eze appealed that all the supports and tools necessary to succeed be given to the EFCC Boss as he embarks on the task to rescue the badly battered image of the country which has been painted with corruption before the International Community.

“As I pray for God’s wisdom and boldness over Mr. Bawa, I urge all Nigerians to cooperate with him so that collectively, we can save this country from the current disappointing corrupt situation, especially, if we are to survive the killing punch and destructive effects of the menace of corruption”, the party stalwart concluded.

