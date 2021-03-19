EFCC Warns ‘Whistleblowers’ over false leads

The Economic and crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed concern about the supposed whistleblowers who mislead the agency through false .

The Executive Chairman the Commission, Mr. Abdurasheed Bawa, said despite due diligence by the EFCC, scarce investigative resources have been wasted by the agency in following up  false leads that frequently come to dead end.

 He said the false whistle blowers detract from the noble intendment the Whistblower Policy the Federal Government which seek to incentivize leading to the recovery of stolen wealth.

Noting Whistleblower Policy was not designed as a tool for unscrupulous citizens to send law enforcement agencies on wild goose chase or set them against their perceived enemies, he vowed EFCC not hesitate to prosecute any whistle blower who willfully provides the agency with false .

He, however, reiterated the Commission’ preparedness to work with genuine whistleblowers and acknowledged the breakthroughs which the EFCC recorded in its assets recovery drive, using information supplied by whistleblowers.

He advised genuine informants to be cautious and that they have accurate information before engaging with the agency.

Bawa assured Directorate of Intelligence which was recently created, henceforth that all information received by the EFCC is subjected to rigorous due diligence before action is taken.

