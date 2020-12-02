EFCC urges court to revoke Femi Fani-Kayode’s bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to revoke the bail granted to the former Aviation Minister, Femi Family-Kayode.

EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, who prayed Justice John Tsoho to grant his plea, said that Fani-Kayode had continued to be absent in court for his trial lately.

Abubakar, who enjoined the court to issue a bench warrant on the defendant, also urged the court to summon his surety to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.