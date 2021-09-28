EFCC, UNILAG Partner To Tackle Cybercrimes

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the University of Lagos, UNILAG, have expressed readiness to work together in tackling the menace of computer-related frauds.

Speaking on Monday, September 27, 2021 during a courtesy visit to the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Zonal Commander, EFCC, Lagos, Ahmed Ghali, said: “The purpose of this visit is to seek your support and collaboration in sensitizing the youth on the menace of economic and financial crimes as well as computer-related frauds.”

Ghali, who spoke through the Deputy Zonal Commander, EFCC, Lagos, Emeka Okonjo, added that “We want to leverage on the teeming youths on the campuses of higher institutions in the country in our sustained fight against computer-related frauds, and we consider UNILAG as the starting point for this initiative.

“We believe that the University environment is a training ground for youths, both academically and morally. It is, therefore, imperative that we join hands in the fight against the infamous yahoo-yahoo”.

He also used the occasion to emphasize the resolve of the incumbent Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, whom he said “is more interested in the prevention mandate of the Commission.”

In his response, Ogundipe said: “We are ready to collaborate with you. We will include you in our orientation programmes as from next session, so that you could have platforms to sensitize both the new and the returning students against the menace of cybercrimes. For the returning students, we will do it on a faculty basis, so that the anti-graft campaign can be far-reaching.

“Quite a number of the students join the bandwagon innocently; they are gullible. As such, we will definitely partner with you and let you speak to the issues.

”

The EFCC officials were received by the University’s management Staff, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research, Prof. Oluwole Familoni; Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy-Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Prof. Obinna Chukwu; Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke; Director, Academic Planning, Prof. Olusakin Mopelola and Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez.

