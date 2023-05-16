EFCC Trains Officers on Personal Health, Wellness

The Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja urged staff of the Commission to take matters of their health very seriously, stressing that well-being is the bedrock of optimal performance in any workplace.

Bawa who spoke through the Commandant, EFCC Academy, Commander of EFCC Ayo Olowonihi gave the advice while addressing participants at training organized for senior officers of the Commission on personal health promotion and wellness. “People get too carried away with doing the job and we neglect ourselves, we neglect health. Health is wealth and it is the biggest asset,” Olowonihi said

He further urged the participants to practice all that they learnt during the training in order to sustain a healthy lifestyle as the one of the essence of the programme at this time is to help staff of the Commission overcome stress-causing factors around them.

Deputy Commander of EFCC Tajudeen Rasheed, the Course Facilitator said the training is designed to help officers of the EFCC understand how to take ownership of their health.

The course which is streamed in two batches will run for two weeks.