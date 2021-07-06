EFCC trains NSCDC personnel on financial fraud, other related crimes

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stressed the need for collaboration and synergy in tackling financial and other related crimes.

Bawa made the call in Kaduna on Tuesday at the commencement of three-day training on financial fraud and other related crime, organised for staff of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) .

Represented by Harry Erin, Kaduna Zonal Head of EFCC, Bawa said the Herculean task involved was such that collective effort was desirable and the surest way to success.

He urged participants to make good use of the opportunity to acquire knowledge to complement the efforts of government and contribute their quota in the fight against financial crimes for the economic development of the nation.

Declaring the training open, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna said the exercise would ensure the training of personnel who would help in tracking illegally acquired resources, some of which were being used by criminals in committing crimes.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the training would expose personnel to the rudiments of investigation and prosecution.

He urged the participants to use the knowledge they would acquire to further support the fight against financial crimes and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

In his speech, Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, said their capacity as grassroots security agency rested on how deep they

collaborates with other security agencies and non-state actors.

Represented by Danladi Mungadi, Zone ‘B’ Zonal Commander of NSCDC, he said the Corps had intensified efforts towards human centric policing strategy.

Also in his address, the Commandant of NSCDC in Kaduna, Godwin Miebi, said that after the training, the ability of the officers to respond to cases of corruption would be enhanced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the training was ‘Capacity Building on Techniques and Principles of Investigating and Prosecuting Anti-Fraud Related Offences’. (NAN)

