EFCC to prioritise corruption prevention, says Bawa

EFCC chairman Bawa

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will prioritise measures aimed at preventing corruption in order to save huge cost of prosecuting corruption cases.

Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, said other measures undertaken by agency included re-launch of inter-faith dialogue and instilling the culture of integrity in young .

Bawa told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Sunday that of best to fight corruption in the country was for Nigerians to have attitudinal .

He said anti-corruption agency was exploring Nigeria’s religious strength, pointing out that Nigeria is unarguably the most religious nation on earth.

He said EFCC had in 2012 launched the interfaith dialogue, which brought the leadership of Christians and Islam in the country together.

“We developed a manual that we intend to give to these faith-based institutions to give to their followers and will also the to partner the EFCC.

“We are working towards the second edition; already the leaders of these institutions have been incorporated and they are working towards re-launching and ensuring the implementation of the manual.

“We want to tap on religious strength in Nigeria because corruption can be checkmated a in attitude,’’ he said.

The EFCC boss also told NAN commission was pushing for the establishment of anti-corruption studies in the curriculum.

He said the commission had established integrity clubs in schools and at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps to instill the culture of integrity in the youth.

“We have anti-corruption clubs in some tertiary institutions and we are trying to push at the national level to include anti-corruption study in students’ curriculum.

“The trend around the world is to include anti-corruption in students’ curriculum to be able to catch them young in terms of their understanding.

“By and large, you look at the issue of corruption, is about loving your country; is about , about doing the right thing, this, to me, will make Nigeria better,’’ he said.

The EFCC boss emphasised the to promote anti-corruption and culture of integrity in schools to make Nigeria a corrupt-free nation. (NAN)

