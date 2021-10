A former topshot at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Mrs Ngozi Olojeme will be arraigned at the FCT High Court on Thursday.

She will be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at the FCT High Court Jabi, in Abuja, an insider said.

Details of the charges were not immediately available at the time of filing this report.

