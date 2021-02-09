Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Tuesday because the former minister was yet to be served with the court processes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Feb. 22, arraign former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah, in the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged financial impropriety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observes that Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, is facing the fraud charge alongside eight others in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

Although the arraignment was scheduled for the day’s sitting, the case could not proceed because the lawmaker was not in court.