EFCC to Appeal Court Ruling on Orji Kalu’s Retrial

September 30, 2021



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will appeal the ruling today by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High stopping the Commission from retrying a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu was serving a 12-year jail term for N7.1billion fraud when the Supreme Court, ruling on an appeal by Kalu’s co-defendant, Ude Udeogu, on 8 2020, nullified the proceedings leading to their conviction.

The Supreme had ordered a retrial at the Federal High Court. kalu who profited from the ruling to secure release from Kuje Correctional Centre, filed an application before the Federal High in Abuja to stop his retrial.

Ruling on the application today September 29, 2021, Justice Ekwo, granted the -governor’s request on the grounds that the apex ’s judgment did not order the retrial of Kalu and that by virtue of Section 36 (9) of the 1999 constitution as amended, or Section 283 (2) of the ACJA (Administration of Criminal Justice Act), “no person can be retried on the upon which he has been convicted”.

EFCC believes the judge erred in this ruling as Section 36(9) of the 1999 constitution applicable only where the previous judgment was by a of competent jurisdiction. In this case, the apex had in the said judgment described the process that to the conviction of Kalu as a nullity because the Judge came from the of Appeal to decide the matter.

The Commission further avers that the erred in its ruling that the Supreme did not order the retrial of Kalu; that it amounts to cherry-picking for Kalu to profit from the decision of the Apex nullifying the conviction of his co defendant, Ude Udeagu but not prepared to face the burden of retrial.

