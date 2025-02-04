EFCC tenders more evidence against Mompha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, tendered into evidence more documents against the social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha charged with six billion naira money laundering.

By Adenike Ayodele

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case is before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Mustapha, still at large, is standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts bordering on money laundering.

Musa Idi, the sixth prosecution witness, was led in evidence by the EFCC Counsel, Mr Suleiman Suleiman.

Idi, in his continuation of his evidence-in-chief, on Monday, tendered documents purportedly received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Kolawole Salami, objected to the admissibility of the documents.

Salami objected on the ground that the said documents which emanated from the U.S. Department of Justice through the U.S. Consulate office were public documents and were not certified.

He argued that the EFCC was not the maker of the said document and could not purportedly certify same.

Justice Mojisola Dada, in her ruling, however, admitted the said document as exhibit P8, P9 and P10 respectively.

The prosecution witness testified that Mompha admitted during investigation that the wristwatches that were recovered by the anti-graft belonged to him.

“Even though he did not input same in the Asset Declaration Form filled upon his arrest,” Musa said.

Under cross-examination by defence, the witness confirmed to the court that Mompha was arrested in 2019 and was earlier charged before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, for money laundering related offences which was still pending before the court.

He told the court that the wristwatches were ordered to be released to the defendant by two separate orders of the Federal High Court, which they failed to comply with.

The witness said that the document referred to in count seven was obtained in the absence of Mompha and that when he was confronted with the document during investigation, he denied the knowledge of the document.

Idi admitted that no petition was received from Continental Diary Facility Southwest LLc in respect of Mompha and that it was the commission who enquired from the company and a statement was made.

The court adjourned the case until March 13 for continuation of trial. (NAN)