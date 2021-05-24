EFCC tasks Compliance Officers of banks on diligence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission () has charged Officers of banks to be diligent while their duties.

The commission also tasked them to ensure that they play active role in tackling money laundering and other fraudulent financial practices in the sector.

The Zonal Head of the Ilorin Office of , Mr Usman Muktar, gave the charge during a meeting with officers on in Ilorin.

Muktar said that the meeting was aimed at building a better and strengthening of partnership between the staff of critical unit of banks and the commission in the fight against corruption.

The zonal officer, who hosted the officials, appreciated their support to the commission in the delivery of its mandate, but urged them to do more.He hinted about the creation of a Tax Fraud Desk in the Zone.

“The Tax Fraud Desk in conjunction with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML)” would greatly the problem of company registration currently being faced by people in the zone.

He added that the section would help in dealing with issues of corruption, tax evasion, illicit financial flows and money laundering.

According to him, the “interface” became necessary in order to check the rising trend of cases of money laundering involving officials.

“There no major fraud especially money laundering that ever committed without the connivance of the officials and must stopped,” he said.

On “Know Your Customer” (KYC) and “Know Your Customer’s Business” (KYCB), the zonal official also tasked the bankers to take the two requirements seriously as it would help to keep fraudulent customers on the radar.

Participants at the meeting assured the of their support by offering necessary information that could assist it in fighting corruption and other illicit financial transactions. (NAN)

