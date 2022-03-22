EFCC Subjects Officer Behind Obiano’s Video Leak to Disciplinary Action

By Chimezie Godfrey

the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has distanced itself from a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in its custody.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Head Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

According him, a discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the officer behind the act, adding that he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the custody of the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action,” Uwujaren stated.

