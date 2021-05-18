EFCC staff take fresh oath of allegiance

EFCC chairman Bawa

As part of ongoing efforts to efficient of its mandate, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday 18, 2021 took fresh oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly.

Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, , media & publicity of EFCC disclosed this in a statement.

Uwujaren said the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa led other categories of staff to take the oath in compliance the Secrets Act and the newly adopted Classification Policy of the Commission.

