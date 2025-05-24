EFCC, Solicitor-General never met any serving or former Gov over defection to APC, FG replies Atiku’s aide

The Federal Government has debunked a claim reportedly made by Mr Paul Ibe, one of the aides of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Solicitor-General of the Federation met with a former governor as well as an incumbent governor, 48 hours to their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A statement signed by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President on Communication & Publicity,

Office of the AGF/Minister of Justice, said the allegation is “a figment of imagination of Mr Ibe.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to an interview granted on a national TV station by the spokesperson of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr Paul Ibe, where he made some contemptuous remarks.

“Mr Ibe had insinuated that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, met a former and incumbent governor of a South-South state 48 hours to their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Although he failed to mention their names, the discerning members of the public know those he could have been referring to.

“However, we wish to state categorically that the allegation is from the pit of hell, and at best, a figment of imagination of Mr Ibe.

“We know as a fact that the EFCC chairman and the Solicitor General of the Federation never met any serving or former governor as alleged by him.

“We appeal to the members of the public to disregard the insinuation as it was a feeble attempt to discredit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration’s fight against corruption.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will continue to uphold the rule of law and will not falter in the fight against corruption no matter whose ox is gored.”