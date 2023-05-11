EFCC seeks media engagement on budget tracking

By Muhammad Nasir

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sought for more media engagement on budget tracking in Nigeria.

Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC’s Executive Chairman made the call at a Workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting organised for journalists by the commission in Sokoto on Thursday.

Bawa, represented by Mr Aliyu Yunusa, EFCC Commander, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, said the task of exposing corrupt public officials was not as demanding as the commission thought.

“What it really calls for is commitment and attention to details. One way of doing this is through budget tracking,” he said.

Bawa added that yearly budgets of governments at all levels were always announced.

“Institutions have their budgets as well as elected politicians for their respective constituencies.

“Therefore, the media should begin to ask questions on budget performances through deliberate monitoring and reporting.

“More so, whistle blowing on projects’ failures, abandonment of contracts, projects delay and poor projects’ delivery is minimal at the moment, the media should focus more on these areas,” he added.

Bawa further described the workshop as one of the modest efforts of the commission to build synergy, understanding and more cordial relationships with the media.

He said the programme was started in 2022 and its scope had been significantly expanded to make journalists benefit from it.

The EFCC chief also reminded the participants that they owed the nation an obligation as media practitioners.

“This is an obligation of exposing every shadiness and criminal acts through our reporting.

“As such, I urge the media to deploy more time, energy, commitment and professional strength to exposing fraudulent activities in both the public and private sectors,” he said.

Bawa assured the participants of the commission’s commitment to offer more support to the media across the country. (NAN)