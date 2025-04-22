EFCC Seeks Deeper Collaboration with Police

The Director of Investigations, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Commander of the EFCC, CE Abdulkarim Chukkol has called for deeper collaboration between officers of the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

He made the call in Abuja while on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, Saka Adewale Alao.

Chukkol, who was accompanied on the visit by the Acting Director, Abuja Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Michael Wetkas said the essence of the visit was to smoothen any work-related friction or misconception that may arise between operational and tactical officers of both law enforcement agencies. He noted that the success stories of the EFCC over the years have a direct bearing with collaboration with the Police.

While appreciating the CP for receiving him and his entourage, Chukkol said that though the journey ahead was arduous, he was certain the new CP was equal to the task going by his good track record.

In his response, CP Alao appreciated the Director and his team for the visit, stating that, “interestingly, on record, you are the first from EFCC to visit the FCT Command”. He noted that the strength of law enforcement was in in synergy and strategic collaboration at different levels to effectively deal with crimes. He further assured the team of his collaboration.

Alao further noted that ‘Nobody is an island. Where one’s knowledge and experience stops, that of the other person starts and that is why we will come together and become stronger and better’.

Other members of the entourage include Assistant Commander of the EFCC , ACE I Husseini Seidu, ACE I Adenike Sanni, ACE II Aliyu Wali Abubakar, ACE II Olayinka Macauly, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Ngoundu Nguetar and Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE II Obinna Esinwa.