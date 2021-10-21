EFCC Secures Two Internet Fraud Convictions in Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 secured the conviction of Musiliu Sodiq Dolapo (aka Wilson Janet) and Olawuyi Olanrewaju Ridwan for fraudulent impersonation.

The duo were prosecuted before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta on separate one count amended charge of fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

They were convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment each.

In addition to prison terms, the convicts were ordered to pay restitution to their victims: Musiliu, Three Hundred and Forty United States Dollars ($340 USD) and Olawuyi, Four United States Dollars ($400USD)

Musiliu also forfeits one IPhone 11 Pro max and one itel phone to the Federal government of Nigeria, while Olawuyi forfeits an iPhone 11 and one Bluetooth speaker to the Federal Government.

