EFCC Secures Three Internet Fraud Convictions in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Friday, September 24, 2021 secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters: Sodiq Oluasegun Adefila, Anifowoshe Babamide and Raqeed Salaudeen Segun.

While Adefila was convicted of impersonation and sentenced to eight months jail term by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan; Anifowoshe and Raqeed were convicted of impersonation and sentenced to six months imprisonment each by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

They all pleaded guilty to their respective one-count amended charges for the offences which contravene Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act.

Apart from the jail term, Adefila was ordered to restitute his victim, one Yolanda Bailey, to the tune of $285 (Two Hundred and Eighty Five United States Dollars) and forfeits an IPhone 6 Plus mobile phone to the Federal government.

Similarly, Raqeed was ordered to restitute his victim in the sums of $160 (One Sixty United States Dollars) and Six Thousand Naira (N6, 000). He also forfeits one IPhone X Max and an Infinix mobile phone to the Federal Government.

In Anifowoshe’s case, Justice Agomoh ordered that he forfeits one Techno Spark mobile-phone used in committing the crime to the Federal Government.

