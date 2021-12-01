EFCC Secures Seven Convictions in Ibadan, Oshogbo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, November 29, 2021 secured seven convictions before Justices of the and State High Courts Ibadan, State and Osogbo, Osun State.

The convicts are  Akanji Musa Olawale (a.k.a Casey Harris), Oyetunji Habeeb Opeyemi (a.k.a lucy Stewart), Adeboye Abdulazeez Ayodeji,(a.k.a Thomas Ruchie) Agbedi Shola Peter (a.k.a Matthew Duke), Shonubi Oluwafemi Samson (a.k.a Benitadykes), Akinboade Fatai Abiodun and Sodiq Olelekan Saliman

The convicts were prosecuted on separate charges.

Justice Uche Agomoh of High Court , Ibadan, found Akanji and Oyetunji guilty of offence of impersonation contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(1)  of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of the same Act.

 

They were sentenced to five and six jailed terms respectively.

Similarly, Justice Bayo Taiwo of the  State High Court, Ibadan, convicted Akinboade on  count charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of State, 2000; while Sodiq was convicted for impersonation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of State, 2000.

Justice Taiwo thereafter sentenced the two defendants to six community service each.

  the same vein, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the  High Court, Oshogbo found Adeboye, Agbedi and Shonubi guilty of fraudulent impersonation, an offence which contravenes Section 22 (2) (b) (1) Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the same Act.

 

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel convicted the trio and sentenced them to two imprisonment each.

 The convicts are to restitute their various victims and forfeit the items from them to the Government.

