EFCC secures final forfeiture of 4-bedroom duplex in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, secured the final forfeiture of a four-bedroom duplex situated at Lekki Gardens Estate, Phase 5, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, granted the prayers of the EFCC seeking fora final forfeiture of the building belonging to one Olusegun A. Soewu.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the property was acquired through the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Moving the application on Thursday, counsel for the EFCC, Sesan Ola,

noted that the motion was brought pursuant to section 17 of the Advance

Fee Fraud and other Fraud related Offences Act, 2006and section 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “The interim order of this Honourable Court made on the 31st

of December 2019 was published in The Nation Newspaper which invited

everyone interested in the property to appear before your Lordship and show reasons why it should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We have complied with that order my lord, the respondent was properly served, but decided not to challenge this matter, I urge this Honourable Court to grant our application.”

After hearing the motion, Justice Abdulgafar ordered the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government as “no one came forward to show cause why the property should not be forfeited”.