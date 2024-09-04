EFCC secures conviction of 39 internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Ibadan zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of 39 internet fraudsters, an

By Suleiman Shehu

The Ibadan zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of 39 internet fraudsters, an official said on Wednesday.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement to newsmen in Ibadan said the fraudsters were prosecuted at the Oyo State High Court on a separate one-count charge each.

Oyewale said the charge bordered on impersonation, cheating, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining by false pretence.

He said they were sentenced by Justice O.S. Adeyemi, Justice Bayo Taiwo and Justice Ladiran Akintola in separate trials after pleading guilty to the charges.

Oyewale said the accused persons bagged jail terms ranging from one month to one year community service.

He further said they were given options of fines ranging from N30,000 to N250,0000 and as well forfeited all the items recovered from them, including cars, to the Federal Government.(NAN)