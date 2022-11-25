EFCC secures 3,328 convictions in 11 months – Chairman

By Philomi Attah

EFCC has secured 3,328 convictions against financial crimes in 2022, its chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa has said.

Its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren stated in Abuja on Friday that Bawa made the pronouncement in Port Harcourt, while declaring open a workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting held for newsmen in the Niger Delta.

Bawa also told the workshop that the EFCC also got a court order on a former Accountant-General of the Federation to forfeit N755 million recovered from him to the Federal Government.

Uwujaren quoted Bawa as saying that the “EFCC also recovered three luxury properties from retired Col. Bello Fadile, former aide to former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

“We also secured interim forfeiture of 40 assets in Nigeria, the United States of America, London and Dubai belonging to former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“Two weeks earlier, another court issued a final forfeiture order of two properties within Abuja belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“These are just a few of the assets recovered between January and Nov. 18, 2022.’’ (NAN)

