EFCC secures 166 convictions, recovers N1.4bn in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zonal Command, said it secured 166 convictions and recovered N1.4 billion in 2022.

The Zonal Commander of EFCC, Mr Farouk Dogondaji, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by Head of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) office in Kano State, Aminu Garko, on Thursday in Kano.

“In 2022 the commission investigated, prosecuted, secured 166 convictions and recovered N1.4 billion in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa. We still have pending cases in court.

“The Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, has given all Nigerians the opportunity to report cases of economic and financial crime.

“EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrashid Bawa, brought a lot of changes and policies among which is the development of EFCC strategic plan to improve public participation in the fight against corruption.

“Fighting corruption is for all of us Nigerians. We have to put our hands together to push our country forward,” Dogondaji said.

He noted that the issue of corruption in Nigeria was of great concern to all patriotic citizens, as such various stakeholders must work together to tame it, especially as the country go into election.

“Citizens have to know what corruption have done to Nigeria, so that when they go to cast their votes, they vote credible Nigerians. Even as citizens, we have duty to Nigeria,” he said.

He commended NAN for the zeal to partner with the commission to win the war against corruption.

Earlier, the head of Kano state NAN office said corruption have been the major problem militating against the smooth implementation of government policies and programmes that would impact the wellbeing of the populace.

“Fighting corruption is like fighting a war among communities, we cannot move forward without fighting corruption,” he said.

Garko called for synergy between NAN and the EFCC in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country. (NAN