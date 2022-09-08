EFCC: SCUML resumes issuance of certificates

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) has commenced issuance of certificates to applicants.

According to a statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin, the SCUML is a statutory responsibility of the EFCC under the new-fangled Money Laundering Act, 2022.

“The EFCC is delighted to inform the general public that the SCUML has commenced issuance of certificates to every successful applicant.

“It would be recalled that issuance of certificates was suspended as an administrative measure to bring SCUML into alignment with its new regulatory framework, environment and obligations.

“Interested applicants can come with their application for the new certificates.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public of a more professional and efficient SCUML,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

