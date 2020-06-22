EFCC says hard times await internet fraudsters

Share the news













The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned internet fraudsters to desist from their criminal acts as the commission will spare no efforts in making lives unbearable for them.

Mr Muhammed Rabo, the Lagos Zonal Head of EFCC, issued the warning in a statement signed by the EFFC’s Lagos Zone Spokesman, Mr Ayo Oyewole, in Lagos on Monday.

Rabo said internet fraudsters, known as “Yahoo Boys’’ were giving the country a negative image and so, would not be allowed to continue with their nefarious acts.

He warned “Yahoo Boys” to desist from their dishonest acts, adding that EFCC had not stopped the watch for a moment.

“The Zone will not relax in its independently launched intensive actions against these internet fraudsters,” he said.

Rabo said that the commission had been re-energised, especially in the face of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.

According to Rabo, the majority of its zone’s recently secured 257 convictions are internet fraudsters, while others are politically exposed persons.

He said that the convictions were got from across various courts in the state between June 2019 and May 2020.

“It could be recalled that EFCC, on March 7, tracked and arrested an hotelier, Mr Oladimeji Ogunfolaju, with 79 others for their involvement in internet fraud.

“EFCC arrested the gang after over three months of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering about their alleged criminal activities,” Rabo said.

The zonal head said that EFCC would never relent on its fight against financial crimes in the country, in fulfillment of its mandate.(NAN)

