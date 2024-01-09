EFCC: Sadiya Umar-Farouq returns home after hours of interrogation

…..Sadiya Umar-Farouq returns home after hours of interrogation

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq returned home on Monday night after hours of interrogation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She had arrived at the Jabi Headquarters of the EFCC about 10.18 am on Monday to honour the invitation to offer clarifications on some issues that the Commission is investigating.

The former minister had a long session with the EFCC interrogators. The Monday session ended about 10.30 pm after which she was allowed to return home.

She is expected to return on Tuesday for further clarifications on sundry issues that the Commission has flagged in the course of its preliminary investigations.



